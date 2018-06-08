New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2018)
Danelectro Big Spender Spinning Speaker
The summer is almost here and we have once again welcomed the hottest guitar gear into MusicRadar’s review HQ over the last month.
Here, we take a digested look at everything reviewed on the site during the month of May. We start with a nifty little pedal from Danelectro - the Big Spender Spinning Speaker.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A stylish, practical and affordable way to add a dedicated rotary speaker pedal to your ’board.”
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro Big Spender Spinning Speaker
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Pigtronix Mothership 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It might not be a pedal that you’d want to use all the time but the Mothership 2’s small footprint makes it a great way to add that monophonic analogue synth flavour to your pedalboard.”
FULL REVIEW: Pigtronix Mothership 2
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Martin DCRSG
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This guitar makes a very compelling case for branching out into new areas of timber and tone.”
FULL REVIEW: Martin DCRSG
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fidelity Guitars JB
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you hanker for different retro-informed sounds, here’s a hugely valid choice.”
FULL REVIEW: Fidelity Guitars JB
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Jackson X Series Dinky Arch Top DKAF7 MS
MusicRadar's verdict:
“At this price point, Jackson has pulled off an impressive feat. If you can deal with the heel access and the pickups, this is a worthy entry to fan-fret-dom.”
FULL REVIEW: Jackson X Series Dinky Arch Top DKAF7 MS
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Ibanez RG550
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With this reissue, Ibanez is casually reminding everyone who’s boss.”
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez RG550
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
PRS SE Custom 24 2018
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An easy to recommend guitar that brings PRS class without a hefty pricetag.”
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Custom 24 2018
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Mayson M3/0*
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The clean build and clear bright projection from the M/30* make this brand one we’re looking forward to hearing from again.”
FULL REVIEW: Mayson M3/0*
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
EBow
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An absolute joy to use.”
FULL REVIEW: EBow
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Gamechanger Audio Plus Pedal
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A pedal that provides solid performance, but at a price.”
FULL REVIEW: Gamechanger Audio Plus Pedal
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Dunlop Cry Baby Mini 535Q
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Full-grown tone from this bonny baby.”
FULL REVIEW: Dunlop Cry Baby Mini 535Q
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender American Original '50s Telecaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A well-made, beautifully playable guitar.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Original '50s Telecaster
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender American Original '60s Stratocaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A well-made, beautifully playable guitar.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Original '60s Stratocaster
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender American Original '60s Jaguar
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A modern take on an old favourite.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Original '60s Jaguar
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Yamaha FS-TA
MusicRadar's verdict:
“So good it’ll put a smile on your face!”
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha FS-TA
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Yamaha FG-TA
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Having spent a good amount of time with this guitar, we can again affirm that this technology is not a gimmick that quickly loses its shine.”
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha FG-TA
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Taylor Builder’s Edition V-Class K14CE
MusicRadar's verdict:
“V-Class, Builder’s Edition? Get used to those terms. Taylor has just upped the ante. Considerably.”
FULL REVIEW: Taylor Builder’s Edition V-Class K14CE
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Schecter Demon-6 2018
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Demon-6 is a metal guitar, designed to summon something much more sinister, and it delivers in spades.”
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Demon-6 2018
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)