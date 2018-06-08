New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2018)

The summer is almost here and we have once again welcomed the hottest guitar gear into MusicRadar’s review HQ over the last month.

Here, we take a digested look at everything reviewed on the site during the month of May. We start with a nifty little pedal from Danelectro - the Big Spender Spinning Speaker.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“A stylish, practical and affordable way to add a dedicated rotary speaker pedal to your ’board.”

FULL REVIEW: Danelectro Big Spender Spinning Speaker

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)