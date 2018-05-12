Gamechanger Audio Plus Pedal review

Getting a smooth, clean sustained note has proved elusive in the past.

With the Plus Pedal, Gamechanger Audio says it has finally cracked it. What this means in practice is a smooth, looped sustain for guitar and other electric instruments that, both in terms of look and sound, is supposed to emulate a piano sustain pedal.

The core sound is great, especially with tail set to infinite, and there’s controls for blend and a wet only output.

However, though there are different ways of registering a press, capture can be inconsistent. At three times the price of the EHX Freeze, the only other pedal to come close to a smooth infinite loop, you could be forgiven for expecting a little more.