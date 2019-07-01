New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2019)

Another month, and another haul of stunning gear has passed through MusicRadar HQ.

Here, we’re taking a digested look at all of the guitar products reviewed on the site in the month of June.

We start with the Blade RH-4 Classic 30th Anniversary DMG.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“This Blade remains a very sharp tool and you certainly don’t have to be an 80s revivalist to enjoy it.”

FULL REVIEW: Blade RH-4 Classic 30th Anniversary DMG

4.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)