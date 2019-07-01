New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2019)
Another month, and another haul of stunning gear has passed through MusicRadar HQ.
Here, we’re taking a digested look at all of the guitar products reviewed on the site in the month of June.
We start with the Blade RH-4 Classic 30th Anniversary DMG.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This Blade remains a very sharp tool and you certainly don’t have to be an 80s revivalist to enjoy it.”
FULL REVIEW: Blade RH-4 Classic 30th Anniversary DMG
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS CE 24 Semi-Hollow
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A faultless performance.”
FULL REVIEW: PRS CE 24 Semi-Hollow
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Kauer Starliner Express
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This is a simple electric guitar that is solely centred on sound with a very original yet familiar style.”
FULL REVIEW: Kauer Starliner Express
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Orange Pedal Baby 100
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If pedals or multi-effects are your thing, the Pedal Baby 100 could be just what you need to bring them to life, and at a tempting price, too.”
FULL REVIEW: Orange Pedal Baby 100
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Martin 000-14 Fret Mahogany Top
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Martin’s Custom Shop has managed to surprise us once again with this triple-0 instrument.”
FULL REVIEW: Martin 000-14 Fret Mahogany Top
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Sheeran By Lowden S02
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A bold new venture with a sonic performance to match, particularly when plugged in.”
FULL REVIEW: Sheeran By Lowden S02
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Sheeran By Lowden W02
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A surprising and bold new chapter for Sheeran and Lowden, bringing the luthier’s superlative design skills to a new market.”
FULL REVIEW: Sheeran By Lowden W02
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Brantone Electronics Vintage Tweed
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A classy source of rich low-to-medium-gain drive and a neat way to get some vintage Fender Tweed tone from your own amp.”
FULL REVIEW: Brantone Electronics Vintage Tweed
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Walrus Audio Slö Multi Texture Reverb
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Ideal for players who want the option of deep ambience in their signal chain without using up a massive chunk of ’board space.”
FULL REVIEW: Walrus Audio Slö Multi Texture Reverb
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Finlayson D-5CE
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Killer playability from this newbie.”
FULL REVIEW: Finlayson D-5CE
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Dunlop Siete Santos Octave Fuzz
MusicRadar's verdict:
“ZZ Top fans will love it anyway, but there’s plenty here for anyone who wants to get down, dirty and downright nasty with their fuzz tones.”
FULL REVIEW: Dunlop Siete Santos Octave Fuzz
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)