New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (January 2018)

If the January blues have kicked in already, why not see them off by gazing upon a bounty of beautiful guitar gear?

That is exactly what we reviewed throughout December, bringing you our verdicts on the finest new guitar products. Here, we take a digested look at everything that was appraised last month, kicking off with the SamSystems IM12.

Read more:

MusicRadar's verdict:

“Check it out now and hear your on-stage sound improve.”

FULL REVIEW: SamSystems IM12

4.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)