New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (January 2018)
SamSystems IM12
If the January blues have kicked in already, why not see them off by gazing upon a bounty of beautiful guitar gear?
That is exactly what we reviewed throughout December, bringing you our verdicts on the finest new guitar products. Here, we take a digested look at everything that was appraised last month, kicking off with the SamSystems IM12.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Check it out now and hear your on-stage sound improve.”
FULL REVIEW: SamSystems IM12
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Vigier Expert Classic Rock
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A superbly made and conceived modern bolt-on.”
FULL REVIEW: Vigier Expert Classic Rock
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender EOB Sustainer Stratocaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A brilliantly realised take on the Strat whose appeal reaches far further than just Radiohead fans.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender EOB Sustainer Stratocaster
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Yamaha A5R ARE
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A great-looking cutaway dread’ with plenty to offer.”
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha A5R ARE
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Eastman SB 59/v
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A seriously good single-cut.”
FULL REVIEW: Eastman SB 59/v
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Brad Paisley Road Worn Telecaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“All in all, this is a collaboration that’s really worked, and you can’t say fairer than that.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender Brad Paisley Road Worn Telecaster
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Orange Getaway Driver
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Whether you favour a touch of breakup or a harmonically dense wall of sound, this pedal can get you there.”
FULL REVIEW: Orange Getaway Driver
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Epiphone Ltd Ed Lee Malia Explorer Custom Artisan
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If the look appeals, you may well be surprised at where this guitar takes you - so much so we’d really like to see this pickup configuration on even more guitars.”
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone Ltd Ed Lee Malia Explorer Custom Artisan
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Chapman ML2 Modern Standard
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The mid-price market is a real street fight but the ML2 Modern more than punches above its weight.”
FULL REVIEW: Chapman ML2 Modern Standard
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Jackson X Series Signature Adrian Smith SDXQ
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A very special signature model indeed.”
FULL REVIEW: Jackson X Series Signature Adrian Smith SDXQ
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Guild M-240E Troubadour
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A solid choice for those on a budget.”
FULL REVIEW: Guild M-240E Troubadour
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Maxon AF-9 Auto Filter
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An excellent pedal.”
FULL REVIEW: Maxon AF-9 Auto Filter
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Electro-Harmonix Blurst
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A great pedal blessed with a vast array of options.”
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Blurst
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)