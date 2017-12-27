Electro-Harmonix Blurst

The Blurst boasts a dizzying array of options, including a welcome tap tempo.

It really comes into its own though when used with an expression pedal, and range, rate or filter can be controlled externally. This means that barring the distinction that a wah is a bandpass filter and this is a low pass, you get a wah-like expression-based pedal with a number of unique features.

Altering the parameters combined with backing off the blend control means subtle sounds can be harnessed for gentle strumming or arpeggiated picking, while maxing the blend allows for wacky, dynamic solo sounds.