New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (December 2017)
Martin 00LX1AE
The year may be drawing to a close, but we're not quite done with 2017's new guitar gear just yet.
Here, we take a digested look at everything from guitar land that was reviewed on MusicRadar during the month of November.
We start with the Martin 00LX1AE.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A reminder not to come to hasty conclusions based on spec alone.”
FULL REVIEW: Martin 00LX1AE
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Meris Mercury7
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If altered ambiences are your thing, this pedal does a wide range of them incredibly well.”
FULL REVIEW: Meris Mercury7
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Sterling by Music Man St Vincent STV60
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A very showy piece - but well priced and fit for purpose. So are you brave enough to take it for a spin?”
FULL REVIEW: Sterling by Music Man St Vincent STV60
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Chapman ML1 Pro Traditional
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Put simply, a really good guitar.”
FULL REVIEW: Chapman ML1 Pro Traditional
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Godin Summit Classic Ltd
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fine addition to the single-cut market.”
FULL REVIEW: Godin Summit Classic Ltd
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Knaggs Doug Rappoport Kenai
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It’s not cheap, but not only would we strongly suggest you try one, we’d simply say, start saving.”
FULL REVIEW: Knaggs Doug Rappoport Kenai
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Chapman ML2 Pro Modern
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The pickup mounting could do with a little more thought (or simply conventional pickup rings), but it doesn’t ruin the fun.”
FULL REVIEW: Chapman ML2 Pro Modern
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
CKK Space Station Pro
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A superb pedal.”
FULL REVIEW: CKK Space Station Pro
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
TC Electronic Echobrain
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An excellent pedal that comes without a heavy-duty price tag.”
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Echobrain
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
DOD Rubberneck
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A highly-usable pedal.”
FULL REVIEW: DOD Rubberneck
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Boss MS-3 Multi Effects Switcher
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A genuinely exciting pedalboard development.”
FULL REVIEW: Boss MS-3 Multi Effects Switcher
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)