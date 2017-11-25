TC Electronic Echobrain review

If your budget doesn’t stretch to the Boss DM-2, but you want a no-frills alternative for some BBD thrills, then the Echobrain is the pedal for you.

It’s built like a tank with oversized knobs, but don’t let its 1970s radio look fool you: this is no retro toy. While the repeats are generally less gritty than the DM2, there’s still the analogue warmth you’d expect from the bucket-brigade chip, as well as a decent maximum delay time of 300ms.

The auto-oscillation is musical and tameable, and there’s a wide threshold where the pedal will make repeats swell up, only to back off before they tip into runaway feedback.