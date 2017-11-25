CKK Space Station Pro review

If you’re a traditional player who is tempted by a walk on the wild side, or an experimental axe-slinger that also has a gig in a covers band, the Space Station Pro could well be the pedal for you.

Dialled back, in reverb-only mode, it can create a subtle and warm effect, bringing colouration and space to your sound.

In delay-verb mode, not only can it give boutique boxes like the EarthQuaker Ghost Echo a decent run for their money, but it can also swing from pre-delayed spring reverb style slapbacks all the way out to cavernous washes of ambient reverb at the twist of a knob.