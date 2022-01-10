More

Casio offers a first look at its new keyboard and tells us to expect “something incredible very soon”

Synth sounds meet robotic vocal harmonies in teaser

First teased at the back end of 2021, Casio has now thrown us another bone regarding what we can now confirm is a new keyboard that will be launching sometime this month.

The new video - entitled Do You Hear The Music? - clearly shows the outline of a keyboard instrument, and features a synth/chordal robotic vocal soundtrack.

This indicates that some kind of vocal synthesis is involved here, though what this is - and how it will work - remains to be seen.

We are promised “something incredible very soon”, though, so we shouldn’t have to wait long for further details. 

