Is Casio about to launch a new synth? Here’s the evidence

By our reckoning, Casio has had a pretty good year, with the PX-S1100 digital piano and Casiotone CT-S1 beginner keyboard both scoring highly in our reviews. What’s more, it looks like it could be keeping up the momentum as we head into 2022, with a new teaser indicating that some kind of instrument - possibly something more ‘electronic’-focused - could be in the offing.

Set to the sound of a growling synth - and with that sounds like a vocoder at the end - the short clip tells us that the new instrument will be powered by Casio’s AiX technology, which is currently designed to replicate the “subtle nuances of acoustic instruments” and offers DSP effects and expression capabilities.

However, the sound we’re hearing definitely isn’t acoustic, so has the technology been developed, we wonder?

All is set to be revealed in January. There’s no Winter NAMM Show then - this has been postponed until June - but Casio does have a presence at the CES Show, which takes place in Las Vegas on 5-8 January, so a launch there could be a possibility.