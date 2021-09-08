The 2022 Winter NAMM Show has been postponed to June

The world's biggest music gear show has been postponed. The NAMM Show in Anaheim, California is moving from January 2022 to June 3-5 2022, citing the "health and safety" of its members.

The industry has not stopped evolving and innovating during the pandemic, and The NAMM Show is evolving, as well," says Joe Lamond, NAMM President and CEO. "As the health and safety of our members remains top of mind, and after carefully listening to companies here in the U.S. and around the world, the new dates will help members maximise their opportunity and accelerate what has arguably been a transformative time both in new products and in how they come to market.

"I imagine this gathering will have the kind of impact of a Beatles moment or the introduction of MIDI—definitely one you will not want to miss.”

The organisation will definitely be hoping for that as it emerges from a difficult period that saw the 2021 Winter NAMM show cancelled and few significant product launches at the Summer event in Nashville in the wake of Covid travel restrictions. The show allows the industry to meet, brands to reveal products for the year ahead and for the vital retail arm of the musical instrument industry to plan ahead.

It remains to be seen what this means for the Summer NAMM show but it looks like it will be absorbed into the Anaheim event for 2022.

(Image credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for NAMM)

Taylor guitars were one of the big names to welcome the news. “At Taylor Guitars, we applaud innovative ideas as we all attempt to navigate these unusual times,” said Barbara Wight, CFO. “Since its days in the ballroom of the Disneyland Hotel, The NAMM Show has always been an invaluable platform for us to launch new products and deepen our connections with our treasured retailers, suppliers and fans. We see this change to June as a smart opportunity to try something new, and we’re looking forward to being back together with our industry family.”

Yamaha and Shure also threw their support behind the 2022 show and NAMM will need many other big gear brands of the MI industry to follow suit.

In addition and following on from 2021's Believe In Music week, Friday, January 21 2021 will see NAMM host a one-day global livestreamed Believe In Music event to "unify and support the people who bring music to the world".

More info at NAMM