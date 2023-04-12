NAMM 2023: Behringer switches from synths to mixers with 2 new compact consoles for podcasters, performers, gamers and more

NAMM 2023 : It’s a shock move but (so far) Behringer (opens in new tab) is not announcing any new synths ahead of the NAMM show. Will we ever get over it? Instead it's time to welcome the new Behringer 802S and 502S mixers.

It really does often feel like: ‘another week, another Behringer synth announcement’. So it’s somewhat ironic that, during NAMM, the biggest gear show of the year, we’re apparently not going to get any synth announcements from the somewhat controversial company.

Instead, Behringer is announcing - wait for it, a couple of mixers. OK, they’re cool mixers, but they are not in any way reminiscent of our favourite keyboards of the '70s and '80s.

The Behringer 802S and Behringer 502S are the latest small format mixers in the company’s XENYX range. This kind of mini mixer has become ridiculously popular over recent years thanks to the boom in podcasting and YouTube gaming/streaming, but are equally useful in the studio if you have a smaller singer-songwriter setup.

Both the 502S and 802S are geared up for all of these disciplines, acting as both USB interfaces and mixers with five and eight input channels respectively. There’s a built-in EQ for simple tone shaping, and both units employ Behringer’s ‘ultra-low noise’ XENYX preamps.

Behringer says that the mixers cater for performers, presenters, and podcasters, and anyone else beginning with ‘p’. Oh, and DJs. No official word on the price yet, but they look like being as low as $69 for the 502S and $89 for the 802S. A steal, then.