A redesigned Apple silicon MacBook Pro is rumoured to be coming this summer, with new iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Air and Mac Pro models set to follow

Apple is getting ready to release new silicon-based versions of its MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Pro, iMac and Mac mini - at least that’s the view of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman .

A long-time and respected Apple watcher, Gurman believes that new, higher-end MacBook Pros could be launched as soon as this summer, potentially replacing the current 16-inch Intel model . His prediction is that redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch models will be available, with a MagSafe charger, more Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and an SD card slot.

It’s speculated that these new models will be powered by two different chips, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die. Both will apparently include eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, bringing the total number to 10, but you’ll be able to choose between 16- and 32-core graphics.

It’s predicted that these new chips will allow for up to 64GB of RAM - the M1 can’t have any more than 16GB - and boast an improved Neural Engine, which handles machine learning.

Gurman also believes that Apple is working on a higher-end Mac Mini to complement the entry-level M1 version that was released in 2020. This looks set to have the same chip as the new MacBook Pro and four Thunderbolt ports.

At the super-high-end, it’s expected that a new Mac Pro will arrive in 2022. Again, there will likely be two processor options that offer either twice or four times as much power as the chip in the new, aforementioned MacBook Pro.

If the rumours are true, pros will be able to choose between 20 and 40 computing cores, and either 64 or 128-core graphics. Design-wise, the new Mac Pro could be set to look like a smaller version of the existing one .

We might also be seeing a new, larger iMac, though Gurman believes that development of this was paused a while ago so that Apple could focus on the release of the new 24-inch model , which will start shipping on 21 May.

Finally, there’s speculation that Apple will be launching a new, redesigned MacBook Air - potentially available in a range of colour options - with a faster version of the M1 chip that has more graphics cores. The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro could also get a speed boost via this new hardware.

There’s much to mull over, then, particularly if you’re considering buying a new Mac but aren’t sure whether to go for an M1 model or wait for the next generation. Time will tell, of course, if any or all of these rumours are accurate.