The new Mac Pro is here… but you definitely can’t afford it

The good news is that, having been announced at the 2019 WWDC in June , Apple’s new Mac Pro is now available. The bad news, however, is that you almost certainly can’t afford to buy it.

As previously promised, the baseline model can be had for $5,999/£5,499, but start specing this up and things get very expensive, very quickly.

In fact, if you push the boat out on your processor, RAM, graphics and storage - and add an Afterburner card and wheels for the stainless steel frame for good measure - you can bring the price up to well over $50,000/£47,000.

On the plus side, shipping is included for free, which is a nice gesture.

Of course, we are talking about a stupidly powerful computer here - one with a 2.5Ghz 28-Core Intel Xeon W processor, 1.5TB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage - but that’s still a whopping amount of money.

That said, the Mac Pro isn’t really aimed at the likes of us. As its name implies, the pro community is the target market.

So, unless money is no object - or you happen to be Calvin Harris - you’ll have to get your Apple computing jollies elsewhere .

If your pockets are deep enough, you can find out more and place an order on the Apple website.

