NAMM 2022: Neve unveils the 88M USB audio interface, promising flagship console sound for your DAW

NAMM 2022: Neve is the latest high-end console manufacturer to get into the desktop audio interface game with the launch of the 88M.

Promising the same mic preamp as you’ll find in the classic 88RS console - as used in the likes of AIR, Abbey Road and Capitol Studios - this 10-in/10-out device also has transformer-coupled inputs, meaning that your vocals and instruments should all benefit from the classic Neve preamp sound.

There’s also a pair of TRS outputs for your studio monitors - controlled from a dedicated monitor pot - and a professional headphone amp, while both preamp channels feature a balanced insert send and return loop. Premium AD/DA conversion and latency-free monitoring are also on the table.

Although it’s much smaller than the 88RS console, the 88M promises a similarly high level of build quality. It can be bus-powered over USB 3.0.

Find out more on the AMS Neve (opens in new tab) website. The 88M looks set to cost £1,079/€1,249 and will be available soon.