Today is the last day to get Native Instruments' Analog Dreams soft synth for free

If you’re looking for a silver lining in the COVID-19 crisis - and, let’s face it, we’ll take what we can at this stage - it’s that music software companies are stepping up and giving away apps, VST synths and more so that those stuck at home have some new toys to play with. Native Instruments was one of the earlier brands to do this: offering Analog Dreams, one of its Kontakt Play instruments, for free. Today is the last day to get hold of Analog Dreams, so act now if it's something you fancy.

Bursting with “technicolour vintage synth tones,” this comes with more than 100 tweakable presets ranging from thick basses to dreamy pads, and usually retails for $49.

In a statement, NI executives Daniel Haver and Mate Galic said: "These are challenging times for the global music community.

“Cancellations, closures, and city lockdowns have hit artists and DJs particularly hard, with many people facing long periods of isolation. We are looking at ways we can support, and we encourage you to make the most of this time to connect with each other, learn new skills, and explore new sounds.

“That’s why we’re making Analog Dreams free until the end of March: A small gift to keep you inspired during all the extra home studio time.

“Stay safe, look out for each other, and keep on creating."

We’ve already had the news that Korg is giving away its iKaossilator app for iOS and Android, Moog is offering the Minimoog app for iOS, and Cherry Audio is giving away a version of its Voltage Modular synth for PC and Mac.

Find out more and get your free copy of Analog Dreams on the Native Instruments website.