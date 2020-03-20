Cherry Audio is giving away Voltage Modular Nucleus for free: “stay at home and learn to master modular synthesis”

Taking its lead from Korg and Moog , Cherry Audio is the latest company to offer free music-making software to those stuck at home during the current health crisis.

Voltage Modular Nucleus is a complete modular synth package that features 22 modules and more than 130 presets. As of now - and for the foreseeable future - anyone can download it for free for Mac and Windows.

This is great news for anyone who’s likely to have plenty of time on their hands over the next few months. Modular synthesis is something that you can really immerse yourself in, and Voltage Modular is a great platform to start on.