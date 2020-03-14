Get Minimoog Model D for free on iPhone and iPad: “a gift to spread positivity”

In a bid to spread “positivity, creativity and expressivity” in these difficult times, Moog Music has announced that it’s giving away its Minimoog Model D iOS app for free. An official emulation of the most famous synthesizer of all time, this runs on both iPhone and iPad, and usually costs $14.99/£14.99.

Writing on Facebook , Moog says that it hopes that the app will offer: “A moment to slow down, appreciate our innate strength, and experience the uplifting power of sound. A chance to share the way we hear the world around us…”

Now able to run as an AUv3 plugin in a suitable host, the Model D app delivers an authentic take on the Minimoog’s sound and features and looks and feels just like the real thing. Moog’s announcement follows Korg’s decision to give away its iKaossilator dynamic phrase synth app for iOS and Android.