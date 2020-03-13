Korg makes iKaossilator free for iOS and Android to give you a “musical way to occupy your mind”

If you’re looking for some good news in these rather anxious and fearful times, allow us to point you in the direction of Korg, which has decided to give away its none-too-shabby iKaossilator ‘dynamic phrase synth’ for free on both iOS and - hallelujah - Android.

Recognising that a lot of people are going to be stuck at home with not much to do for the next few weeks and months, the company says it wants to “help you with a musical way to occupy your mind”.

iKaossilator can certainly do that: it’s a fun and addictive loop-based app that enables you to make music simply by swiping on the screen. You can work across multiple tracks and in a wide range of genres, and a decent amount of drum, bass, lead, chord and other sounds come included. You can adjust the tempo and lock everything to a specific key so you’ll never go out of tune.

Android users are likely to be particularly taken with this offer, as iKaossilator is one of the few big-name music-making apps to run on Google’s mobile iOS, and performance is pretty good. iOS fans should definitely get involved too, though; this is an app that’s been sold for almost $20 in the past, so you don’t want to miss out.