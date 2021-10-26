Native Instruments celebrates 25th anniversary with new free instrument and limited-edition hardware

Native Instruments is turning 25 this year. To mark the occasion, they're sharing a newly developed free instrument and releasing a limited-edition run of six NI products called the 25th Anniversary Collection.

TWENTY FIVE is a new instrument from NI for KONTAKT 6 and the KONTAKT 6 PLAYER that's intended to be a time capsule of their contribution to digital music making. Drawing sounds from 37 different instruments across the company's history, it enables users to blend the sound of classic presets from their flagship synthesizers, KONTAKT piano instruments, REAKTOR, and GENERATOR, their first ever soft synth. Coming equipped with powerful FX, macro controls and a built-in sequencer, TWENTY FIVE is part of NI's Play Series, a set of easy-to-use instruments for KONTAKT.

The 25th Anniversary Collection is made up of MASCHINE, TRAKTOR AND KOMPLETE hardware reimagined in two new colorways, Ultraviolet and Vapor Gray. The range of instruments includes MASCHINE+, MASCHINE Mk3, KOMPLETE KONTROL S49/S61, TRAKTOR KONTROL S4, and TRAKTOR KONTROL X1 - each has been hand-numbered and finished with reflective graphics celebrating NI's anniversary.

Native Instruments is launching a producer challenge to commemorate their anniversary. Artists from across the globe are invited to submit tracks made with TWENTY FIVE, with the winning entries receiving hardware from the 25th Anniversary Collection and KOMPLETE 13 packages. The competition runs from today until 31 December.

Regarding the anniversary, NI’s Chief Product Officer and President Robert Linke. said: "We couldn’t have achieved what we have without the continued support of the creators who use our products on a daily basis [...] TWENTY FIVE is a small token of our appreciation."

Visit Native Instruments' website to download TWENTY FIVE, which is available until 31 December. The 25th Anniversary Collection can be purchased via their online shop.

