NAMM 2023: Martin's CEO 10, rabbit and bitcoin guitars dazzle in a limited edition selection from the acoustic giant

NAMM 2023: Martin's limited edition reveal never fails to surprise and delight us every year and its 2023 special limited edition acoustic guitars are no exception. Starting with the CEO 10; the first model designed by CEO Thomas Ripsam.

CEO 10 ($8,999)

(Image credit: Martin)

Only 100 of this 000-14 fret model with 1933 Ambertone finish will be made. The top and bracing are FSC Certified European spruce while the back and sides are Guatemalan rosewood.

There's gold open-gear tuners, European flamed maple binding throughout, compensated bone saddle, bone bridge pins with abalone dots on an ebony bridge, and an ebony fingerboard with Foden-style abalone inlay.

A custom headplate inlay is set in on Guatemalan rosewood and the CEO 10 features a Vintage Deluxe neck, slightly asymmetrical for comfort and playability, says Martin. Each model includes a label signed by Martin CEO Thomas Ripsam and numbered in sequence.

D-Robert Goetzl 6 (Rabbit) ($11,999)

(Image credit: Martin )

The art here was inspired by the Chinese zodiac Year of the Rabbit and features original artwork by artist Robert Goetzl hand-painted on the soundboard.

This Goetzl model features full-gloss finished East Indian rosewood back and sides with a Sitka spruce top and forward-shifted scalloped X-bracing. An ebony fingerboard and bridge and a stylized script logo on the headstock also features, with a paper label signed by Robert Goetzl.

Goetzl 0 Tenor Uke ($9,999)

(Image credit: Martin)

This is a one-of-a-kind tenor ukulele, again hand-painted by artist Robert Goetzl, featuring a Hawaiian floral theme on the top and back.

This uke is crafted with sinker mahogany that was reclaimed from a river bottom in Belize. Sinker mahogany is denser than regular mahogany and "offers more harmonic complexity," according to Martin.

OM Biosphere ($2,299)

(Image credit: Martin )

Featuring more Robert Goetzl artwork, Martin is calling this "not just a guitar – it’s a call to action on climate change" and shows the company's support for the preservation and replenishment of coral reefs.

This model is 100% FSC certified and only the second plastic-free guitar in production today, preceded by Martin's 00L Earth guitar. Even the gig bag is sustainable and made from hemp—a first for the company.

D-28 Klaus Voormann ($18,999)

(Image credit: Martin )

Klaus Voormann is best known for his Grammy Award-winning artwork on the cover of The Beatles’ Revolver album, and he created the one-off artwork for this guitar with his son, Maxi. It symbolises “Peace through music".

D-42 Bitcoin ($18,999)

(Image credit: Martin)

A nod to the latest global currency, this D-42 includes a one-ounce, solid-gold token coin embedded in the headstock with unique inlays on the fingerboard and the headstock.

It features Guatemalan rosewood back and sides and is paired with an Englemann spruce top.