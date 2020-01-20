NAMM 2020 VIDEO: Korg’s DX-7 style opsix is the most mysterious synth of the show

NAMM 2020 : We knew before the show started that it was going to be a busy NAMM for Korg - it announced the Wavestate , ARP 2600 and SV-2 , among several other things - but the launch of the opsix, an FM synth with more than a hint of Yamaha’s DX7 about it, took us all by surprise.

And when we say all, we even mean the company’s employees, as when we caught up with Luke from Korg he couldn’t tell us a great deal about the opsix other than that it’s a concept synth with a similar architecture to the Volca FM , Korg’s existing FM instrument. Indeed, it might have a different look and maybe even a different name by the time it’s released, which is unlikely to be until 2021 at the earliest.

Still, it’s a start - check out the video above for more on the opsix, and for a look at design concepts for a new Triton/Trinity-style workstation, too.