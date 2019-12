NAMM 2019: Now in public beta, Overbridge 2.0 is the new version of Elektron’s, hardware/software integration system.

Offering audio over USB functionality for all Overbridge-enabled devices and a software editor for Digitakt, Analog Heat, Analog Four, Analog Rytm and Analog Keys, it could help to unlock the potential of your Elektron hardware, so we headed to the Swedish company’s booth to find out more.