NAMM 2019: The MOD Duo X is “tailor-made to meet the needs of the electronic musician”

NAMM 2019 : MOD Devices will be showing off its latest audio-processing unit, the MOD Duo X, at this year’s show for the first time.

Building on the same ethos as the MOD Duo pedal , the X is a fully standalone, Linux-based audio processor that can host an “infinite number” of effects, virtual instruments and MIDI devices.

The new unit is housed in a slightly larger unit than before, with more physical controls, but still retains the two large graphical displays. Two encoders, eight potentiometers and four pads adorn the surface, all of which are freely assignable.

The I/O has been improved with two additional CV ins and outs, joining the 1/4 -inch jacks, MIDI in/out, Control-Chain RJ-45, USB Host (2.0 Standard A-type supporting USB Wi-Fi and USB MIDI) and USB Device (2.0 Standard B-type supporting USB Ethernet adapter).

Under the hood and the processor has been beefed-up with a Quad core ARM Cortex-A53, 1.5GHz processor giving you the power to run a dizzying array of additional free and commercial plugins, available in the MOD plugin shop.

MOD Devices are already taking pre-orders for the Duo X, priced at $/€699 and we hope to have a closer look at the show, so check back next week as we bring you all the coverage from the show floor.

If you can’t wait that long, then head over to the MOD Devices website for more info.

Feature highlights

Digitally-controlled multi-stage analogue pre-amps

Two CV ins and outs

Cirrus Logic low noise audio AD/DA converter

Relay-based True-Bypass

Headphone out with dedicated volume control and direct monitoring option

Quad core ARM Cortex-A53, 1.5GHz processor

MIDI in and out and MIDI over USB

USB-host port for connecting peripherals and Bluetooth

Expanded connectivity using a USB hub

USB-device port for computer connection

Control Chain port for MOD peripherals like the MOD Footswitch & MOD Expression Pedal

Two multi-function 128x64 graphical displays (readable in sunlight and optimized for live use)

Two freely-assignable rotary encoders (control a virtually infinite amount of plugin parameters through push-button assignments)

Eight freely-assignable potentiometers

Four freely-assignable push-buttons

Two instant "snapshot" push-buttons for easy setting recall and alternation

Four LED audio meters

