NAMM 2019: Supro revives David Bowie’s favoured 1961 Dual Tone

NAMM 2019: Supro has announced a reissue of its 1961 hardtail Dual Tone, which featured heavily on David Bowie’s Reality album and tour.

This new version features a number of tweaks to the Bowie-favoured formula, including a 12”-radius pau ferro fretboard on the 24.75”- scale set maple neck.

Read more: Supro Blues King 12

The guitar’s mahogany body features a tummy cut and ergonomic neck joint, while hardware includes a reverse stair step tailpiece, tune-o-matic bridge, butterfly tulip tuning pegs and a matched set of period-correct Vistatone pickups.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Plus, there’s a natty mirror-finish Bowie lightning bolt logo on the headstock - just like last year’s Bigsby-equipped Limited Edition Dual Tone.

The limited-edition, individually numbered David Bowie 1961 Dual Tone will be available at the end of January for £999, including a deluxe gigbag and certificate of authenticity. Head over to Supro USA for more info.

The announcement follows news of Supro’s Blues King 12 combo, which also launches at NAMM this year.