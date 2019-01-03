NAMM 2019: Supro’s Blues King 12 delivers higher gain and a lower price tag

NAMM 2019: Supro has announced its latest tube combo, the Blues King 12 - a Class A all-tube amp that clocks in at perhaps its most attractive price point yet.

Packing a 6L6 tube in the power amp and a 12AX7 in the preamp, the Blues King features footswitchable boost and gain modes, which utilise cascading FETs to deliver “face-melting levels of distortion and sustain”, according to Supro.

There’s also a three-band EQ, analogue spring reverb, plus an effects loop and line output, while a custom-made BK12 speaker projects the sounds.

Those high-gain sounds certainly mark this one out from Supro’s previous efforts, as do the sharp looks and, more importantly, the price tag; the Blues King 12 is available imminently for a none-too-shabby $900/£599.

