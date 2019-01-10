NAMM 2019: Seymour Duncan teams up with Wes Hauch for Jupiter 7-string humbucker

NAMM 2019: Seymour Duncan has got its 2019 announcements underway with the launch of the Jupiter pickup, designed with The Faceless guitarist Wes Hauch.

The 7-string humbucker is built with dual stainless-steel rail poles, a ceramic magnet and a high-output wind, with a DC resistance of 17.8k.

Seymour Duncan is promising an “aggressive midrange-focused attack, evenly balanced string response and clarity”.

All Jupiter humbuckers come with a Hauch’s preferred 500k SD pot, and the first 150 come signed by the man himself.

The Jupiter is available to preorder now from Seymour Duncan.