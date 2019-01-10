More

NAMM 2019: Seymour Duncan teams up with Wes Hauch for Jupiter 7-string humbucker

By (, )

Rails design promises high output, clarity and balance

NAMM 2019: Seymour Duncan has got its 2019 announcements underway with the launch of the Jupiter pickup, designed with The Faceless guitarist Wes Hauch.

The 7-string humbucker is built with dual stainless-steel rail poles, a ceramic magnet and a high-output wind, with a DC resistance of 17.8k.

Seymour Duncan is promising an “aggressive midrange-focused attack, evenly balanced string response and clarity”.

All Jupiter humbuckers come with a Hauch’s preferred 500k SD pot, and the first 150 come signed by the man himself.

The Jupiter is available to preorder now from Seymour Duncan.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info