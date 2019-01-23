NAMM 2019: Paul Gilbert's 30th Anniversary Ibanez debuts

NAMM 2019: Paul Gilbert has revealed his new Ibanez 30th Anniversary model, the PGM333, and takes it for a spin in typically animated fashion in the video above. It's fair to say he's stoked to have been working with the firm since the late '80s.

As you'll see from the video, the PGM33's African mahogany body hosts three DiMarzio PG-13 pick ups, and a Gotoh GTC101 bridge.

At the other end of the five-piece PGM maple and walnut-neck you'll find a suitably premium reversed headstock with gold hardware and Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads.

We don't have a confirmed price for the PGM333 yet but aim to bring you that and many more juicy details direct from the NAMM show floor in the next couple of days. Stay tuned!

