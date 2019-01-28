NAMM 2019: Guitar gear live highlights gallery

NAMM 2019: It’s January and we’re in Anaheim, which can mean only one thing. No, we’re not planning a trip to Disneyland - Space Mountain never really did it for us, if we’re honest - but we are ready to jump on the thrill-a-minute rollercoaster that is the NAMM Show.

The convention center is a mecca for guitarists this week. Inside, you’ll find every kind of instrument, amp and effect that you could ever wish for, along with plenty of stuff that you couldn’t even imagine.

Fortunately, we’ve got our trade show game-face on and we’re ready to make sense of it all, which, in turn, means that we can make sense of it for you. This gallery is devoted to the best guitar gear of NAMM 2019, not to mention the inevitable oddities and curios, and will be updated throughout the show. And, if you’re lucky, we might be able to squeeze in a bit of star spotting, too.

Let’s do this thing together, then: it’s on.

