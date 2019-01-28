NAMM 2019: Guitar gear live highlights gallery
NAMM 2019: It’s January and we’re in Anaheim, which can mean only one thing. No, we’re not planning a trip to Disneyland - Space Mountain never really did it for us, if we’re honest - but we are ready to jump on the thrill-a-minute rollercoaster that is the NAMM Show.
don't miss
The convention center is a mecca for guitarists this week. Inside, you’ll find every kind of instrument, amp and effect that you could ever wish for, along with plenty of stuff that you couldn’t even imagine.
Fortunately, we’ve got our trade show game-face on and we’re ready to make sense of it all, which, in turn, means that we can make sense of it for you. This gallery is devoted to the best guitar gear of NAMM 2019, not to mention the inevitable oddities and curios, and will be updated throughout the show. And, if you’re lucky, we might be able to squeeze in a bit of star spotting, too.
Let’s do this thing together, then: it’s on.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NAMM 2019 - all the news
The dust is settling, but our ears are still ringing. You'll find all the stories that counted in our massive news hub. Below, enjoy our editors' findings as we regrouped at the end of the show.
Has Audient finally delivered a guitar interface for players previously put off recording? Looks like it, but Sono.is capable of much more. Check out some of its great tones, in our showfloor demo, below.
Blackstar is launching a series of limited-edition Fly mini amps, including this day of the dead-themed offering.
There are some jaw-dropping instruments in this year's boutique guitar showcase - this stunner comes courtesy of the Netherlands' Red Layer Guitars.
We've seen some big knobs in our time, but Fuzzrocious's Knob Jawn octaver really takes the biscuit. It packs analogue and digital circuits: a monophonic octave up, and polyphonic octave down. The monster knob controls the blend between the two.
Kudos to Fret King for their updated John Jorgenson signature electric. Eye catching Gretsch-sequel styling cues are wedded to pragmatic innovative design features such as pickups with a phantom coil to kill him without affecting tone. The new version is also a solid body, not chambered as the original JJ was.
It's all go on the consistently rammed Abasi booth, which is offering a variety of formats, including this Tele-inspired model.
Blackstar is launching a series of limited-edition Fly mini amps, including this day of the dead-themed offering.
Beetronics’ Swarm definitely one of the effects of the show, bringing together girthy fuzz and drive with some genuinely exciting harmoniser tones. It’s so refreshing to play something that not only sounds totally original but that you’d instantly find 100 new musical uses for.
"When I was younger, Lowden was always the Holy Grail of guitars"
In one of the starriest NAMM press events of recent years, Ed Sheeran was on hand for a Q&A with George Lowden about his new Sheeran by Lowden acoustic line.
You can watch the whole press conference below.
Marshall debuts a radical cab style – but don't worry, it's just a one-off custom.
It does exactly what it says on the tin - another extremely usable pedal from Robert Keeley that we found hard to step away from. The vintage and modern modes make this a versatile pedal indeed with some moody decay to be had.
Chase Bliss Audio's Preamp mkII has actual motorised faders. In a pedal! A collaboration with Benson Amps, it spans boost, overdrive and fuzz with a huge range of EQ and clipping options. Sonically and mechanically jaw-dropping.
Just what Mr Van Halen was thinking when he came up with this monstrosity, we'll never quite understand, but if you're looking for a guitar with more cavities cuts and buckles than your average axe, you now know where to turn: the EVH Striped Series Shark.
LTD has unveiled its first TE shape kitted out with an Evertune and EMGs, the TE-1000. Digging the flamed maple top on this one.
Billy Gibbons brought the house down at Gibson's spectacular comeback Winter NAMM Jam event.
A tuner! In a volume pedal! Ernie Ball seeks to save space on your pedalboard. Can we have a mini version, please?
Strymon's Volante magnetic echo machine is the centrepiece of the company's rammed booth, and very impressive it is, too.
In one of the more surreal moments from the show, Roland announced a partnership with the Comic-Con Museum, complete with some 'special friends'.
Paul Gilbert! 30th Anniversary model! At the Ibanez booth! How very regal.
Mooer has brought its ridiculously feature-rich GE300 guitar processor to NAMM - we can't wait to go deep with this one.
Nobels' legendary ODR-1 overdrive - beloved of Nashville session cats - is now available in a mini form factor.
Ibanez has collaborated with Vemuran on the TSV808, blending 808 and Jan Rey tones for increased dynamic range and frequency response.
Also, how much do we want this limited-edition 40th Anniversary ruby sparkle TS808? TOO MUCH.
The Fender Jimmy Page Telecaster lives! This is its Custom Shop dragon iteration. Phwoar.
The vivaciously virtuosic Angel Vivaldi has landed himself a signature model with Charvel this year - here it is with a maple fingerboard in Satin Sage Green, complete with DiMarzio Tone Zone and Air Norton pickups.
We love an exotic top, we do, and that's exactly what EVH has gone and done with the Wolfgang WG Standard Xotic line. The one up-front boasts a baked-maple fretboard and Midnight Sunset finish.
Despite just leaving Machine Head, Phil Demmel has just launched a rather tasty-looking riff on ye olde Explorer, the Pro Series Demmelition Fury PDT, which packs a laurel fingerboard and the quintessential EMG 81/60 humbucker set.
The American Acoustasonic Telecaster is the driving force behind Fender's booth this year, and even appears in a host of one-off finishes, including this patriotic little number.
Hands-on, the guitar feels light and tactile and promises a surprising range of acoustic voices, from Dreadnought style to smaller-bodied tone, plus highly useable electric tones.
We headed straight over to the Fender stand to get a full demo...
Moments later, this unsuspecting rocker was flattened and devoured by the world's largest Tortex pick. RIP.
Gibson CEO James Curleigh: the comeback starts here.
Charles and Charlie Berry jam on Gibson's new ES-350T Tribute to Chuck Berry as new CEO James 'JC' Curleigh watches on.
Gibson's booth was chock-full of mesmeric tops, but this 125th Anniversary Les Paul Supreme was simply jaw-dropping, owing to its AAAA figured maple in Autumn Burst. Drool.
Gibson is really making its return to NAMM known, launching its own exclusive Custom Shop event with a host of stunning and eye-popping finishes, such as this 1960 Les Paul Standard Hand-Carved Hippie Art.
And get a load of this kraken artwork-adorned Les Paul Standard. Literally Kraken stuff.
Although it was announced back in November, NAMM marks the first public appearance of Boss's Waza Tube Amp Expander, which combines a cab sim, IR loader, effects and more.
With the help of Misha Mansoor, Peavey has downsized its all-powerful Invective into a mini-head format, clocking in at just 699 while retaining a formidable feature set.
NAMM's official photographers caught MR's hard-working videographer Doug and intrepid reporter Mike mid-shoot, during a heated discussion with Misha Mansoor about the new Peavey Invective MH.
Martin's D-35 Woodstock 50th Anniversary celebrates 50 years since the iconic festival, and is full of unique touches, including this charming scratchplate.
A Body Count V? Sure, why not? Nice one, Schecter.
Behold! The world's most expensive guitar strap.