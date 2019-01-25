NAMM 2019: Ibanez's 40th anniversary Tube Screamer gets Ruby Red treatment

NAMM 2019: Believe it or not the ubiquitous Ibanez Tube Screamer celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, so it's appropriate that Japanese giant is marking the occasion with a limited edition of the pedal in Ruby Red sparkle.

The new pedal has a US MSRP of $285.70 and will be otherwise unchanged internally, which we can probably all agree is a good thing. The firm says this is the first time ever it has offered a Tube Screamer in this finish, so you can always justify it as a 'collectible' or investment purchase, should the need arise...

