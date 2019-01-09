NAMM 2019: EarthQuaker Devices launches Swiss Things Pedalboard Reconciler

NAMM 2019: EarthQuaker Devices has thrown its hat into the pedalboard switching system ring with the Swiss Things Pedalboard Reconciler.

The company’s first utility pedal, Swiss Things boasts two true-bypass Flexi-Switch effects loops, a Flexi-Switch AB-Y box with transformer isolation between outputs, buffered tuner output, 20dB of clean boost, expression pedal output for volume control, and a high-headroom output buffer.

Flexi-Switch, by the way, allows for latching and/or momentary-style switching with any existing pedals.

Loop 1 is designed for fuzz, overdrive, distortion and boost pedals (or anything with a low input impedance), while the buffered Loop 2 is aimed at time-based and modulation effects.

The company has also launched V3 of the Dispatch Master delay and reverb, which now incorporates Flexi-Switch technology.

Otherwise, the feature set is the same, with a dynamic reverb, up to 1.5 seconds of delay time and the potential for infinite repeats and self-oscillation.

The Swiss Things ($249/£249) and Dispatch Master V3 ($199/£205) are available now. See EarthQuaker Devices for more info.