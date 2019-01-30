NAMM 2019: D’Angelico Excel SS upgraded for 2019

NAMM 2019: New York-headquartered firm D'Angelico has released details of a 2019 update of its popular Excel 55 semi-hollow guitar.

The SS now features Seymour Duncan 59 humbuckers "for elevated tone and maximum versatility", paired with coil-tapping push/pull tone knobs. And now, like the company's double-cutaway Excel DC, the SS is sporting split-block inlays and a gold truss rod cover, and will be available in new finish options—including an Iced Tea Burst.

The Excel will be available with a traditional stopbar or trapeze-style stairstep tailpiece, at a list price of $1799, in February.