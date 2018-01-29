More

NAMM 2018: Djent specialist Ormsby unleashes Goliath GTR

By ()

Headless multiscale range debuts in Anaheim

NAMM 2018: Ormsby, the Australian Djentalists behind the deeply upsetting/awesome [delete according to personal taste] 18-string Djent 2018 guitar - a creation Ormsby itself calls 'unfathomable' - also unveiled a new, more conventional range at the show.

Available as a 6-, 7- or 8-string, the Goliath GTR has a headless design that reduces the weight and length of the guitar and sports the company's multiscale fret system as standard. A chambered body adds mid-range, further weight relief, and acoustic resonance. 

Features
• Multiscale fretboard for improved ergonomics and intonation
• A range of finishes including classic Ormsby copper
• Custom Hipshot USA hardware
• Chambered bodies for weight-relief and added resonance
• Stainless steel frets and quality custom gig bag

Street prices starting from Ormsby Guitars direct:

$1699 Australian dollars - 6 string multiscale
$1769 AUD - 7 string multiscale
$1849 AUD - 8 string multiscale

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Check out our constantly updated NAMM hub for more news and on-the-spot video from Anaheim

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info