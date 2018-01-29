NAMM 2018: Djent specialist Ormsby unleashes Goliath GTR

NAMM 2018: Ormsby, the Australian Djentalists behind the deeply upsetting/awesome [delete according to personal taste] 18-string Djent 2018 guitar - a creation Ormsby itself calls 'unfathomable' - also unveiled a new, more conventional range at the show.
Available as a 6-, 7- or 8-string, the Goliath GTR has a headless design that reduces the weight and length of the guitar and sports the company's multiscale fret system as standard. A chambered body adds mid-range, further weight relief, and acoustic resonance.
Features
• Multiscale fretboard for improved ergonomics and intonation
• A range of finishes including classic Ormsby copper
• Custom Hipshot USA hardware
• Chambered bodies for weight-relief and added resonance
• Stainless steel frets and quality custom gig bag
Street prices starting from Ormsby Guitars direct:
$1699 Australian dollars - 6 string multiscale
$1769 AUD - 7 string multiscale
$1849 AUD - 8 string multiscale
