NAMM 2018: Apogee MiC gets updated with new Plus edition

By

Small yet mighty

NAMM 2018: Apogee has updated the MiC, which we first saw in 2011 and then updated to a 96k version in 2014, with a complete overhaul called the MiC Plus.

MiC Plus features an entirely new design and promises improved sound quality, dynamic range and adds a built-in headphone output for latency-free monitoring while recording on any device.

The microphone still retains its portable form-factor in combination with the professional quality you'd expect from a studio condenser microphone.

Setup is simple with MiC Plus selected as your audio interface in your favourite app and also includes three cables for connecting directly to Lightning/iOS, USB-C or USB (Type A) devices.

We will see Apogee at this year’s NAMM show, but if you cannot wait that long, the MiC Plus is available now priced at £239 RRP inc VAT. For more information please go to the Apogee website.

Apogee MiC Plus highlights

  • Professional cardioid condenser microphone capsule
  • Made for iPad, iPhone, Mac and Windows 10 PC
  • Includes 3 cables: Lightning, USB (Type-C) and USB (Type-A)
  • PureDIGITAL connection for pristine sound quality up to 24-bit / 96kHz
  • 46dB of mic preamp gain, digitally controlled for greater precision
  • Powerful headphone output with Blend feature for zero latency monitoring
  • No configuration required, just plug in and record
  • Made in the U.S.A.