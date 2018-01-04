NAMM 2018: Apogee MiC gets updated with new Plus edition

NAMM 2018 : Apogee has updated the MiC, which we first saw in 2011 and then updated to a 96k version in 2014 , with a complete overhaul called the MiC Plus.

MiC Plus features an entirely new design and promises improved sound quality, dynamic range and adds a built-in headphone output for latency-free monitoring while recording on any device.

The microphone still retains its portable form-factor in combination with the professional quality you'd expect from a studio condenser microphone.

Setup is simple with MiC Plus selected as your audio interface in your favourite app and also includes three cables for connecting directly to Lightning/iOS, USB-C or USB (Type A) devices.

We will see Apogee at this year’s NAMM show, but if you cannot wait that long, the MiC Plus is available now priced at £239 RRP inc VAT. For more information please go to the Apogee website .

Apogee MiC Plus highlights