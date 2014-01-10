More

Apogee announces MiC 96k iOS condenser microphone

Mobile device promises "studio quality recording"

In addition to releasing its enhanced Jam 96k mobile recording interface, Apogee has also announced a higher-quality version of its MiC Mac- and iOS-compatible take-anywhere condenser mic.

As with the new version of Jam, this raises the recording quality bar to 24-bit/96kHz, and comes with both 30-pin and Lightning iOS cables. Designed for "studio quality recording", the MiC 96 will cost $229, compared to $199 for the standard MiC.

More details below, on the Apogee website and in the video above.

Apogee MiC 96 features

  • PureDIGITAL connection for pristine sound quality
  • Studio quality cardioid condenser microphone
  • Up to 96kHz, 24-bitanalog-to-digital conversion
  • Studio quality microphone preamp with up to 40dB of gain
  • No configuration, just plug in and record
  • Control knob allows easy input level adjustment
  • Multicolour LED for status indication and input level monitoring
  • Designed for vocal and acoustic instrument recording
  • Also great for recording interviews, podcasts, voice overs, and audio for DSLR video
  • All metal construction
  • Extremely compact and portable
  • Works with GarageBand
  • Bus-powered by iPad, iPhone or Mac (no batteries or external power required)
  • Made in the U.S.A.