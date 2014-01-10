Apogee announces MiC 96k iOS condenser microphone

In addition to releasing its enhanced Jam 96k mobile recording interface, Apogee has also announced a higher-quality version of its MiC Mac- and iOS-compatible take-anywhere condenser mic.

As with the new version of Jam, this raises the recording quality bar to 24-bit/96kHz, and comes with both 30-pin and Lightning iOS cables. Designed for "studio quality recording", the MiC 96 will cost $229, compared to $199 for the standard MiC.

More details below, on the Apogee website and in the video above.

Apogee MiC 96 features