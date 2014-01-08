Apogee releases Jam 96k audio interface for iOS and Mac

Apogee has unveiled Jam 96k, a new version of its super-portable, guitar-friendly audio interface for Mac and iOS devices.

So called because it enables up to 24-bit/96kHz recording (providing your software supports it), Jam 96k's circuitry is also said to deliver "tube amp tone emulation". There's now a nickel-plated body, and you get both Lightning and 30-pin iOS cables in the box (plus a USB cable for Mac connection).

There's a solitary instrument input, plus a gain control knob and a multicolour input level/device status LED.

Available for $129, Jam 96k is now shipping. The original Jam, which supports 24-bit/44.1 or 48kHz recording, is still available priced at $99. Find out more on the Apogee website.