Mutable Instruments confirms that it will close for good this month

Having announced earlier this year that it wasn’t working on any more modules and that all existing ones would be discontinued , Mutable Instruments has confirmed that it will close its doors for good this month.

A short statement on the company website (opens in new tab) reads: “The production of all modules has halted and Mutable Instruments will permanently shut down in December 2022.

“You can still contact us for support and repairs until June 2023.”

Mutable Instruments has been a highly respected and hugely influential figure in the Eurorack market, releasing a string of now-classic modules - the likes of Plaits , Marbles and Rings - and seeing its open-source designs being used in other manufacturers’ products (Arturia’s MicroFreak and MiniFreak being two of the most notable).

In a statement back in April, Mutable Instruments founder Émilie Gillet said: “I won’t design new modules and production is progressively stopping. Modules are marked as discontinued when the last shipment is sent to dealers. I can’t predict when it happens as it depends on how fast a batch is made, and how fast it gets sold. It might happen in a week, in a month or in a quarter. There is no easter egg, no plot twist, no teaser.”