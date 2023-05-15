Meet MolliLooper, the stuttering, freezing iOS audio looper that “never forgets”

MolliLooper is the latest release from Matt Davey and Oliver Greschke, who’ve previously won acclaim for their Elastic Drums, Elastic FX and Flip Sampler apps.

And this isn’t just any old looper - it’s also a stutter/freeze effect that’s said to be particularly suited to live performance.

Operating either standalone or as an AUv3 plugin, once activated, MolliLooper will keep recording the input audio. This is why its developers call it “the looper that never forgets.”

The recorded audio can then be triggered whenever you need it, and it’s easy to jump to specific sections that snap to grid at a variety of resolutions. The timing is synced to host clock, and you can fire off everything from multi-bar loops to machine gun 16th and 32nd notes. You can scroll through the recording, too.

There’s also a built-in low-pass/high-pass resonant filter that’s based on a 4-pole ladder design. Long-tapping the XY pad that’s used to control this will keep the filter position locked. A limiter/booster effect is here, too.

MolliLooper is available now priced at $4.99/£4.99. Find out more on the Molli Labs (opens in new tab) website.