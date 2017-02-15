Elastic Drums for iOS is now Ableton Live Set Export compatible

Oliver Greschke, maker of Elastic Drums, has announced version 2.0 of the iOS groovebox, which now features Ableton Export functionality.

The update also brings a raft full of improvements including improved design for the audio record section and preset tables that take advantage of greater sharing options and improved user experience respectively.

The new version of the drum machine, which recently got a sampler function in version 1.9, is also compatible with the yet to be released Audiobus 3.

Elastic Drums 2.0 is compatible with iOS 8.0 or later on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. The drum machine/sampler is available now on the App Store for £11.99/$11.99.

Elastic Drums 2.0 new features at a glance