Bend and twist your iOS sounds with the Elastic FX multi-effect app

Elastic Drums developer Oliver Greschke has expanded his portfolio of iOS apps with the release of Elastic FX, a 4-channel multi-effects processor that can be used for both bread and butter processing and more extreme sounds.

Each of the four effect units has different routing options and can host one of 32 available processors. These are split into modulation, pitch, distortion, filter, delay, reverb and other categories, and there’s also a master effects section that includes level meters, a 3-band EQ, a compressor and stutter FX.

You can take hands-on control of the effects with an XY pad, and tweaks you make with this can be recorded/automated. There’s support for Audiobus 3 and Inter-App Audio, but not AUv3.

Elastic FX is available now from the Apple App Store priced at £6.99/$6.99.