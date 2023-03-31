Millenium expands its MPS-1000 full-shell electronic drum kit with a new configuration and two new finish options

We were impressed with the Millenium MPS-1000 (opens in new tab) electronic drum set (opens in new tab) when we put one to the test last year, offering full-size drum shells in a familiar acoustic-style setup at an incredibly affordable price point.

Now, Millenium has expanded its MPS-1000 line-up with the addition of two new finishes, and an all-new configuration.

First up, the MPS-1000 is now available in a classic rock-style one-up/two down configuration featuring a 20”x16” bass drum, 13”x5” snare drum, 10”x6” rack tom, plus 14”x14” and 16”x16” floor toms.

(Image credit: Millenium)

However, while the MPS-1000 was formerly only available in a Grey Line wrap, Millenium has also added Plain White and Natural options to the range, adding that the former will "blend seamlessly into any environment with its timeless look", while the latter is aimed at those who want a more organic aesthetic on stage.

Cymbal-wise, each MPS-1000 kit includes a 13” stand-mounted hi-hat pad, 2x 15” dual-zone crash cymbal pads and an 18” triple-zone ride cymbal pad, with the crashes and ride both choke-able.

The MPS-1000 module is packed with features too, with over 800 internal sounds, Bluetooth, USB MIDI, user sample-import functionality and more.

The Millenium MPS-1000 starts at £938/€1,065. For more information, visit the Millenium Drums website (opens in new tab).