Metalheads can now score hundreds off Jackson, Strandberg, Schecter, ESP and more in Guitar Center's wicked Metal Mayhem sale

By Daryl Robertson
published

Build your dream metal rig for less with sizable discounts on hell-raising electric guitars, thunderous drums and doom-worthy basses at Guitar Center

Metalheads can save hundreds off Jackson, Strandberg, Schecter, ESP and more right now in Guitar Center's Metal Mayhem sale
(Image credit: ESP, Strandberg, Schecter)

Well, this epic sale from Guitar Center isn't for the faint of heart, it's for those who like their guitars detuned, their riffs heavy and their amps loud! From now until the 2nd of August, you can score significant savings across a wide range of metal-ready instruments, including electric guitarsbasses, drum setstube amps and effects pedals, in the aptly named Metal Mayhem Sale

With brands such as Jackson, Strandberg, Schecter and Ibanez all seeing sizable discounts, there is something here for every type of player - regardless of the metal sub-genre you subscribe to.

Our favourite offering from the sale has to be the Fishman Fluence loaded Strandberg Boden Prog NX 7. We believe that if you are in the market for a seven-string guitar, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better axe than this - especially since there is an impressive $499 slashed off the price.

Guitar Center Metal Mayhem Sale

Guitar Center Metal Mayhem Sale
Score massive savings on everything you need to bring the doom with Guitar Center's ultimate metal sale. Top brands such as Jackson, Strandberg, Schecter, Kemper, Ibanez, EVH, Boss and many more are all available at seriously low prices – but be quick, as you only have until August 2 to take advantage of this wicked deal. 

View Deal

We also have to give a shout-out to the head-turning Jackson X Series Dinky DK2XR which is now $449.99. This limited-edition X Series Dinky is an outstanding '80s throwback designed for speed and high-performance playing – and the Jackson-branded Floyd Rose means it's ready for as many dive bombs as you can throw at it.

Elsewhere you'll find a sizable $300 off the evil Schecter CR-6 in Black Cherry Burst, $350 off the white variant of the Kemper Profiling amplifier and $100 off the Schecter Omen Elite-4 bass guitar

Browse the full Metal Mayhem sale below

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson

I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site - but that's not all I do. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. I have a massive passion for anything that makes a sound, in particular guitars, pianos and recording equipment. In a previous life, I worked in music retail, giving advice on all aspects of music creation, selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars, entire PA systems to ukuleles. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland.