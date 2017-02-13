Me in my studio: Soul Clap

“Featured here are a few pieces from Korg. The MS2000 was our first ever synth, and we’ve used it on countless tracks. It’s got so many killer sounds that we never get sick of. Basses, pads, leads, vocoders - it's a really well-rounded synth, plus it’s got a powerful built-in delay that sounds incredible.

The Korg Minilogue also has a solid built-in delay and this synth is about as modern as it gets. You can connect it via USB and download a sound patch librarian that allows you to load this puppy up with as many custom patches as your little heart desires. These customisable features, a really simplistic design and a durable/lightweight build make it a perfect option to take out on the road.

“It’s a little hard to tell in this picture but also featured is a Korg Monotron Delay. We’re probably the only guys out there that use the Monotron in our DJ sets. These things tend to break out there on the road (we’ve gone thru about six), but they’re so fun to use we just keep buying them!

“Check out our DJ set at Coachella 2016 during our tribute to Prince. The Monotron Delay is all over it.”