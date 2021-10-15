Master the six-string this Rocktober with $80 off an annual Guitar Tricks online guitar lessons subscription

So, you’ve finally made the decision to learn the guitar - but with so many online guitar lessons out there, where do you start? Well, with a deal this good, our choice would be Guitar Tricks. Often hailed as the original pioneer of the online lesson, Guitar Tricks has been teaching budding guitarists since 1998 - meaning you are in good hands with these folks. For a very limited time, Guitar Tricks are offering an annual membership for only $99 - that’s a saving of $80!

The aptly named Rocktober promotion will give you access to a comprehensive lesson plan that will guide you through the learning journey in an accessible way. In addition, you also have access to tone and style tips, as well as over 11,000 videos and 900+ songs from the extensive Guitar Tricks archive. Featured tracks include rock n roll royalty, such as AC/DC, The Beatles, ZZ Top, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Eric Clapton, to name a few.

Gain access to a wealth of rock classics with a $99 annual subscription to one of the most popular online guitar tutoring solutions around. That’s a fantastic saving of $80 off the standard yearly pricing of $179 and a saving of $140 when compared to a monthly subscription. View Deal

Designed to be useful for guitarists at any stage of their guitar career, from an absolute beginner just starting out, intermediates looking to take the next step, or even pros stuck in a rut, all players would feel the benefit of an annual subscription to the historic online guitar lesson platform - especially at this price!

For those wanting to take advantage of this epic deal - and take your guitar playing to the next level - don’t hang about, as this promotion ends on 20 October.

