“An accessible road to finding your musical voice” Mapex ups its entry-level offering with its new Comet series beginner drum sets

Mapex has refreshed its entry-level drum set offering with the new Comet series, aimed at giving aspiring drummers “An accessible road to finding your musical voice.”

The Comet range builds on Mapex’s previous Tornado beginner drum sets with some big improvements, starting with its standard SONIClear bearing edges, which ensures optimal fit across the surface of the drum head, making tuning quicker, easier and more stable.

Mapex Comet series drums feature 9-ply, 7.2mm poplar shells, and are offered in three different sized, five-piece configurations complete with 360-degree rack tom holders, hardware and cymbals. Each kit is available in a choice of three wrapped finishes: Dark Black, Indigo Blue and Infra Red.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Mapex) (Image credit: Mapex) (Image credit: Mapex) (Image credit: Mapex) (Image credit: Mapex) (Image credit: Mapex)

First up is the full-size Rock configuration (22”x16” bass drum, 10”x7”, 12”x8”, 16”x14” toms, 14”x5” snare drum), next is the Fusion-size kit (20”x16” bass drum, 10”x7”, 12”x8”, 14”x12” toms, 14”x5” snare drum), and finally there’s the Junior kit (18”x16” bass drum, 10”x7”, 12”x8”, 14”x12” toms, 14”x5” snare drum).

Each configuration comes with Mapex-branded 14” hi-hats and a 16” crash cymbal, but as well as this, you get all the hardware you need to start playing straight out of the box, with a hi-hat stand, cymbal stand, snare drum stand, bass drum pedal and stool also included.

“Mapex is dedicated to a sound-first principle in all product development,” says Mapex USA Brand Manager Jeff Mulvihill. “For others, sound isn’t always the priority when instruments are developed for this segment of the market, but we give the same amount of thought to sound as we do to functions, features, and prices to present an extremely high-value experience, sure to produce Drummers for Life.”

Mapex Comet series drums are available now, with a street price of £449. For more information, head to the Mapex website.