Ludwig announces ltd-edition Vistalite and Legacy Mahogany Black Cat kits

Gear 2021: Ludwig has unveiled two limited edition kits for 2021 with the Legacy Mahogany Black Cat and Vistalite Island sunset. In addition to the new sets, Ludwig has added Bamboo Strata to its Classic Maple series as a European exclusive finish.

The Legacy Mahogany Black Cat pays tribute to the Ludwig Black Panther finish of the 60s and 70s, and is echoed here with the satin black shell finish. The drums themselves are built from Ludwig’s three-ply mahogany/poplar lay-up and also include quarter-inch maple reinforcement rings.

The Black Cat features maple counterhoops, fitted with silver sparkle inlays across all drums, and comes with Ludwig limited edition badges. The Legacy Mahogany Black Cat shell pack is available in two sizes: Fab (22”14, 13”X9”, 16”X16”) and Pro Beat (24”x14”, 13”x9”, 16”x16”).

A matching 14”x6.5 Black Cat snare is also available with the same spec (including the maple hoops), and is a 10-lug model fitted with a P88 throw-off and P35 butt plate.

Ludwig says that both the Black Cat kit and snare are “strictly limited”, so fans of the Big L will want to hunt these down quickly!

Ludwig Vistalite Island Sunset (22", 13",16") and matching 14"x6.5" snare

Also announced is the Vistalite Island Sunset. This tri-band, Pattern A finish sees Ludwig’s iconic acrylic kit decked-out in green/yellow/red stripes, offering a new contrast to the iconic vintage Tequila Sunrise finish.

It’s available in a Fab configuration (22”x14, 13”x9”, 16”x16”) and Ludwig has also made an optional matching 14”x6.5” snare. Once again, these are extremely limited: production will be just 35 kits worldwide.

Finally, Ludwig has added Bamboo Strata as a European exclusive finish option for its Classic Maple range. It will be available on 18” Jazzette, 20” Downbeat, 22” Fab and 24” Pro Beat pre-configured kits.