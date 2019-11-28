Looking for a do-it-all guitar amp in the Black Friday sales? Boss Nextones are up to 40% off right now at Amazon

As Black Friday guitar deals go, this is a big one. The 40-Watt Nextone Stage is currently on sale for $299.99 at Amazon, which is an impressive 40% off the original $499.99 price tag, while the 80-Watt Artist version is on sale for $499.99 – almost 30% off.

At the end of last year, Boss added the Nextone series to their line of guitar amps, offering four analogue class AB power circuits (6V6, 6L6, EL84, EL34) through two channels. The purpose of this new Tube Logic technology was to bring the sound and feel of classic valve amps into the modern era, housed together in one lightweight, affordable and reliable unit.

Though these amps look relatively straightforward and user-friendly, on closer inspection there’s plenty of tonal sculpting available through the Nextone Editor via USB, offering access to bias, sag, EQ, effects and pedal settings for the optional GA-FC foot controller.

The modelling amps also feature a boost, a line-out, a phones/recording output and some of the famous effects you’d be hoping for (delay, reverb and tremolo).

If you’re on the hunt for a low-cost stage amp that virtually does it all, the Nextone series is definitely worth thinking about.

Black Friday deals from around the web