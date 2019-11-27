Load up on Vox’s tone-tastic MV50 mini amp heads for just $149 with this amazing Black Friday deal

Who says you need to spend a fortune to enjoy wonderful tone? Vox’s MV50 mini guitar amp heads deliver terrific results for not very much money – and now you can get your hands on one of these little wonders for even less.

To celebrate the arrival of this year's best Black Friday guitar deals, Musician's Friend is offering the Vox AC, Clean, High Gain and Boutique versions for as little as $149 apiece.

Don’t be fooled by their diminutive size – each of these heads delivers a mighty 50W of output to a traditional cab, with an all-analog Nutube preamp providing dynamic valve tone in a smaller, longer-lasting format.

Vox’s MV50 mini guitar amp heads also feature a direct line out/headphones output, power switching down to 25 and 12.5W, along with controls for volume, tone and gain.

If you prefer cleaner tones, you might want to go for the high-headroom Clean or the AC30-aping AC model. Fans of the ‘saturated overdrive’ effect may prefer the Boutique, while the High Gain is the top choice for guitarists requiring heavier sounds.

To mark Black Friday, Musician's Friend is offering $70 off each of these mini amp heads – that’s an absolute steal whether you’re planning to use one as your main head or as a backup amplifier for your live rig.

Vox MV50 Boutique: ( $219 ), now $149.99 @Musician’s Friend

If you’re the kind of person who likes extraordinary levels of boutique amplification (i.e. Dumble), seek out this teeny amp head from Vox – it can capture some of the magic of those legendary amps, at a much lower price.View Deal

