Superbooth 2023 live: all the latest from Berlin, as it happens

Superbooth sign
SUPERBOOTH 2023: Knob-tweakers, assemble! 

Superbooth, Europe's premier synth show, now eclipsing NAMM as the world's most important music tech shindig is back with another truckload of exciting, innovative new ways to make some noise. 

As you'd expect - demand, even - we're on the show floor in Berlin, and will be bringing you a flavour of proceedings in this here live stream.

Superbooth 23 sculpture

The biggest Superbooth 23 stories right now

 Korg Berlin teases a new method of synthesis that blends physical and electronic sound generation techniques

• The Korg microKorg Crystal makes it clear that the iconic synth is celebrating its 20th anniversary

• Oberheim’s OB-X8 desktop module is smaller and cheaper than the keyboard version, but sounds just as good

• Roland’s S-1 Tweak synth is like a polyphonic SH-101 that you can fit in your pocket

• Arturia’s MicroFreak synth gets a Stellar update - new look, sampling capabilities and 3 granular engines 

The £1,300 dictaphone?

Teenage Engineering TP-7 field recorder

Teenage Engineering’s TP-7 is a beautiful portable recorder that’s designed “to do one thing well”

Turned out nice...

Superbooth weather

We're happy to report that we have beautiful festival weather here at Fez-Berlin, home of Superbooth.

It's on...

Superbooth 23 sign

Great to be greeted by an old friend - the familiar Superbooth signage in full effect, complete with now-traditional year update via the medium of sticky tape.

Nebula Instruments secure the coveted foyer entry into the hotly-contested ‘weird ambient instruments we don’t really understand’ category...

Nebula instruments superbooth

