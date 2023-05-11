Live
Superbooth 2023 live: all the latest from Berlin, as it happens
SUPERBOOTH 2023: Knob-tweakers, assemble!
Superbooth, Europe's premier synth show, now eclipsing NAMM as the world's most important music tech shindig is back with another truckload of exciting, innovative new ways to make some noise.
As you'd expect - demand, even - we're on the show floor in Berlin, and will be bringing you a flavour of proceedings in this here live stream.
So keep checking in here for the inside line, and to get the full skinny on the biggest announcements, check out our Superbooth 2023 news hub...
All the biggest stories in one place
The biggest Superbooth 23 stories right now
• Korg Berlin teases a new method of synthesis that blends physical and electronic sound generation techniques
• The Korg microKorg Crystal makes it clear that the iconic synth is celebrating its 20th anniversary
• Oberheim’s OB-X8 desktop module is smaller and cheaper than the keyboard version, but sounds just as good
• Roland’s S-1 Tweak synth is like a polyphonic SH-101 that you can fit in your pocket
• Arturia’s MicroFreak synth gets a Stellar update - new look, sampling capabilities and 3 granular engines
The £1,300 dictaphone?
Teenage Engineering’s TP-7 is a beautiful portable recorder that’s designed “to do one thing well”
Turned out nice...
We're happy to report that we have beautiful festival weather here at Fez-Berlin, home of Superbooth.
It's on...
Great to be greeted by an old friend - the familiar Superbooth signage in full effect, complete with now-traditional year update via the medium of sticky tape.
Nebula Instruments secure the coveted foyer entry into the hotly-contested ‘weird ambient instruments we don’t really understand’ category...
Don't miss the latest deals, news, reviews, features and tutorials
Thank you for signing up to Musicradar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.