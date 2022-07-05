You can now assign DAW shortcuts to your Launchpad X or Launchpad Mini

By ( , , ) published

New v2.0 firmware makes Novation’s MIDI pad controllers even more flexible

Novation Launchpad X and Mini
(Image credit: Novation)

Novation is demonstrating that there’s still plenty of life in its Launchpad X and Launchpad Mini MIDI pad controllers - both released in 2019 - by updating them with version 2.0 firmware.

This introduces the Custom Mode keystroke widget, which enables you to assign DAW shortcuts to your Launchpad via Novation’s Components software. Launchpad X also gets an additional four Custom Mode slots, bringing the total number up to eight.

The new firmware is compatible with the MK3 versions of Launchpad X and Launchpad Mini and can be downloaded via Components. You can explore the full Launchpad range on the Novation (opens in new tab) website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info