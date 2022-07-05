You can now assign DAW shortcuts to your Launchpad X or Launchpad Mini

Novation is demonstrating that there’s still plenty of life in its Launchpad X and Launchpad Mini MIDI pad controllers - both released in 2019 - by updating them with version 2.0 firmware.

This introduces the Custom Mode keystroke widget, which enables you to assign DAW shortcuts to your Launchpad via Novation’s Components software. Launchpad X also gets an additional four Custom Mode slots, bringing the total number up to eight.